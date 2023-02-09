54-year-old charged over mass tree poisoning

Some of the hundreds of trees poisoned in Tuatapere. Photo: Anne Horrell

A local man has been charged over the deliberate poisoning of 270 pine trees in a Tuatapere public reserve which shocked the small community.

The 54-year-old Tuatapere man was arrested after a search following tip-offs from the community found "property relating to the poisoning being discovered," police said in a statement.

He was interviewed and admitted poisoning the trees, police said.

The stand of pines was planted by the Tuatapere Domain Board more than 20 years ago and was due to be harvested in the next few years to provide money for community projects.

Tuatapere TeWaewae Community Board chairwoman Anne Horrell was disgusted at the vandalism, when it happened in December.

"It’s devastating really. Tuatapere pride ourselves on our native areas, any green areas of the beauty in our community and the lovely spaces that we’ve got," she said.

The man has been charged with charged with criminal damage is due to appear in Invercargill District Court on February 28