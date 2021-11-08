5.5 magnitude quake rattles top of South Island

quake_map.jpg More than 12,000 people reported feeling the shaking. Image: GeoNet

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has rocked the north-western South Island on Sunday afternoon and was felt across the country.

GeoNet said the earthquake struck just after 4.15pm, about 70km north-east of Collingwood, and was recorded at a depth of 189km.

More than 13,100 people have responded to GeoNet's online alert to say they felt the quake, the majority of them in the central and lower North Island.

Wellington lawyer Felix Geiringer said on Twitter that the quake was felt in the capital as "two distinct waves".

About 6400 people reported the quake as light, while 15 said the shaking as extreme.

