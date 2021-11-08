Monday, 8 November 2021

5.5 magnitude quake rattles top of South Island

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    quake_map.jpg

    More than 12,000 people reported feeling the shaking. Image: GeoNet
    More than 12,000 people reported feeling the shaking. Image: GeoNet
    A magnitude 5.5 earthquake has rocked the north-western South Island on Sunday afternoon and was felt across the country.

    GeoNet said the earthquake struck just after 4.15pm, about 70km north-east of Collingwood, and was recorded at a depth of 189km.

    More than 13,100 people have responded to GeoNet's online alert to say they felt the quake, the majority of them in the central and lower North Island.

    Wellington lawyer Felix Geiringer said on Twitter that the quake was felt in the capital as "two distinct waves".

    About 6400 people reported the quake as light, while 15 said the shaking as extreme.
     

    NZ Herald

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter