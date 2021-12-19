55 new community cases; five more Omicron cases in MIQ

Photo: Getty Images

There are 55 new community cases of Covid-19 today and five more cases of the Omicron variant in recent international arrivals.

Of the new community cases, 41 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato, three are in Bay of Plenty and seven are in Taranaki.

There are another five Omicron cases in MIQ, taking New Zealand's total to 13, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Four of these cases remain in managed isolation, while one has now recovered and been released.

"The recovered case arrived from London via Singapore on 7 December," the ministry said.

"This case tested positive to Covid-19 at day 0/1 and was accordingly closely managed in MIQ. They were never in the community while infectious.

"As an added precaution, 30 other passengers on their flight are regarded as close contacts. To date, 27 of these passengers have completed day 9 tests and returned negative results – testing is under way for the remaining three."

There are 56 Covid patients in hospitals across Auckland, Waikato and Tauranga, including six in intensive care or high dependency units.

Among cases in Waikato, three are in Te Kuiti and one is in Tokoroa. One case remains under investigation to determine any links to previous cases.

All three new cases in the Bay of Plenty are linked to previous cases.

Of the seven new cases in Taranaki, four are linked to the Eltham cluster, two are linked to the New Plymouth case and one will be officially transferred to Auckland's case numbers as they reside there for work purposes but have a permanent Taranaki address.

Eight million vaccine doses

The eight millionth dose of vaccine - the number includes first doses, second doses, boosters as well as third doses intended for those that are immune compromised - has now been administered in New Zealand. The number is made up of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

- NZ Herald/RNZ