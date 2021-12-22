56 new community cases, South Canterbury set to reach milestone

Photo: Getty Images

There are 56 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today and six new cases of the highly virulent strain Omicron in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health confirmed there was a new case in the Wellington region, after several locations of interest in Hutt Valley were identified.

It said of the 45 Covid cases that have been detected at the border, 28 of those had Omicron.

"Health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously.

This includes isolation and testing requirements for all new arrivals, robust infection and prevention control and PPE measures at airports and MIQ facilities, and frequent surveillance testing of staff who have any contact with recent international returnees," it said.

Of the new community cases, most were in Auckland (33) with others in Waikato (6), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (4), Taranaki (1) and Hutt Valley (1).

There are 51 people in hospital today including seven in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

Six new cases in Waikato today include three in Te Kūiti, two in Tokoroa and one who usually resides outside the Waikato and is isolating in Te Kūiti. Ten of the 11 cases reported in the Bay of Plenty today are in the Tauranga area and one is in Murupara.

There were also four new cases identified at the border yesterday.

There have been 10,375 cases in the current community outbreak and 13,219 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Ministry also confirmed today that a recent returnee who self-discharged from Middlemore Hospital on Monday along with their child has voluntarily returned to the facility.

South Canterbury set to reach 90% milestone

There were 20,328 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 1860 first doses and 6,273 second doses. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 90% are double-dosed.

South Canterbury DHB is expected to become the 11th DHB to hit the 90% fully vaccinated milestone later today, based on uptake among its eligible population, with just 59 doses to go as of 11.59pm yesterday.

Next in line based on uptake by their eligible populations are Hawkes Bay DHB (1,308 doses); and Waikato (2,866 doses).

Wastewater detections

The Ministry said a wastewater sample collected from Hutt Valley on December 20 detected the coronavirus, which was not unexpected given the case reported today, self-isolating in the area.

However, it said a third consecutive positive wastewater result from Napier in the past week may be due to undetected community transmission or a recently recovered case returning to the region shedding the virus.

There were also unexpected wastewater detections in Whitianga on December 20; and in Dargaville on December 20, following a previous positive detection on December 7.

Covid-19 also continues to be detected in wastewater samples collected in Gisborne.

Keeping safe at Christmas

There are calls to cut the numbers of people allowed into the country to slow the arrival of the highly virulent Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus.

The Government has announced three measures intended to fend off the more transmissible variant for "as long as possible". They've pushed back the first phase of the border reopening, tightened pre-departure tests, and extended time in managed isolation.

The Ministry also said today that Kiwis should stick to the basics to reduce the risk of catching and spreading Covid-19 over the Christmas and New Year break.

"That means wearing a mask or face covering and physical distancing in crowded or unventilated spaces, and scanning in using the Covid-19 Tracer app or keeping a manual diary.

"As always, people who have any symptoms that could be Covid-19 are asked to get a test and stay at home until they receive a negative result."

- ODT Online and RNZ