5.8 quake hits central North Island

A severe magnitude 5.8 earthquake has rocked the North Island this morning. Photo / Geonet

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has rocked the North Island this morning.

The quake hit at 10.16am and was centred at Porangahau in Hawke’s Bay, Geonet said the tremor was 24 km deep.

A second quake hit three minutes later in the same area at 17km deep. Both quakes have been regarded as severe.

It has been felt widely across the lower North Island with people in Wellington reporting a rolling motion.

In Napier, office employees hid under desks as the quake rolled for roughly a minute.

Shortly after, an aftershock was felt.