60 new cases, senior pupils back to school after Labour weekend

Secondary school pupils in Years 11-13 who live in alert level 3 areas will be able to return to the classroom after Labour weekend.

Education and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement this afternoon as Covid-19 numbers in Auckland remain high, saying pupils could go back to school on October 26.

Auckland is at the centre of the Delta outbreak, and has been at alert level 4 or 3 for the past 10 weeks. Community cases have also been recorded in neighbouring regions Waikato, which is currently at level 3 and Northland (level 2). The rest of the country remains at level 2.

Hipkins said he was "acutely" aware of Covid's impact had on students and stresses were more evident by the day.

Students in years 11, 12 and 13 will return to classroom from next Tuesday in alert level 3 areas to complete NCEA exams and assessments.

They must wear masks and staff would need a negative test before returning.

He said the Government was "not ruling out" students in years 1 to 10 returning before Christmas and will consider health advice on Tuesday.

Hipkins said those pupils more at risk of Covid should stay home. Face coverings on school transport will be mandatory.

Exams will proceed in alert level 3 areas, and Auckland students are eligible for "unexpected event" grade.

Students in Auckland, Waikato and Northland who cannot attend exams will receive the "unexpected event" grade, based on their school work earlier in the year.

Further decisions on schooling for Years 1 - 10 and early childhood announced next Tuesday. Education outside in warmer months is possible, Hipkins said.

60 new community cases

There are 60 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today - 56 in Auckland and four in Waikato.

Yesterday, a record number of community cases was reported - 94 - since the pandemic began in March last year.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there are 22 cases that have not yet been linked and warned the number of cases are likely to keep rising.

Forty-two people are in Auckland hospitals today, and one person is in a Waikato hospital. Five are in ICU or a high dependency unit.

The Ministry said there has been an increase in cases on Auckland's North Shore and New Lynn.

Of the four new cases in Waikato - two are household contacts already in quarantine and the other two are closely linked.

There are also two cases at the border to report today and they are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised people - with more details on the Ministry of Health website this afternoon. People cannot book the third vaccine on Book My Vaccine.