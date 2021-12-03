7-year-old motorbike rider crashes into car

A seven-year-old motorbike rider was taken to Dunedin Hospital after a collision with a car south of Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 4.10pm a car driven by a 48-year-old man collided with a seven-year-old on a motorbike who failed to give way.

Police were called to the scene more than two hours later at 6.30pm.

There was no time or space to avoid the collision, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The child was taken to hospital by his parents to be checked out, and had minor injuries.