71 new Covid-19 cases, 53 now linked to Bluff wedding

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed 49 new confirmed cases and 22 probable cases, bringing the New Zealand total to 868.

Dr Bloomfield also revealed the number of cases linked to the Bluff wedding cluster had climbed to 53, an increase of 19 on the day before.

It is unclear how many of the cases linked to the wedding are in the South, but the Otago Daily Times understands the wedding was attended largely by out-of-towners.

The wedding was held at Oyster Cove Restaurant and Bar on March 21, attended by about 70 people.

Dr Bloomfield said the increase in the number of cases connected to the wedding was down to people who went to the wedding being tracked down.

"All the close contacts have been identified, they have been self-isolated and been tested if they become symptomatic."

"I think it is good that we are finding those cases because then we can take appropriate action."

There were now 10 clusters across New Zealand, with the largest being Marist College in Auckland.

Meanwhile Dr Bloomfield said ambulance staff would not perform CPR on a confirmed Covid-19 case.

This was a guideline adopted internationally, he said, and because the virus was spread via the respiratory system.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, with almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

Capacity is now 5400 tests a day, Dr Bloomfield said.

One person is in an ICU.

On the border, he said 300 people have arrived into New Zealand – those are all Kiwis returning home.

If people are symptomatic, they are quarantined and tested.

There 135 people in quarantined, at the moment.