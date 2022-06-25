8638 new community cases; three more deaths in Canterbury

There are 8638 new community cases of Covid-19 over the past two days, and 24 more people have died with the virus.

There were no figures from the Ministry of Health yesterday, as the country was celebrating its first Matariki public holiday.

There are 316 people in hospital with the virus today, including four in intensive care.

Of the deaths reported today, 23 were recorded in June and one in May. They take the pandemic total to 1455, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

Six of the deaths were from the Auckland region, three were from Waikato, three were from Hawke’s Bay, one was from Bay of Plenty, three were from Taranaki, one was from Wairarapa, one was from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury, and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, 11 were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Thirteen were men were male and 11 were women.

There are 1494 new cases across Canterbury over the past two days, and there are 46 people in the area's hospitals with the virus.

Location of new community cases over past two days: Northland (217), Auckland (2,693), Waikato (522), Bay of Plenty (295), Lakes (131), Hawke’s Bay (256), MidCentral (256), Whanganui (94), Taranaki (195), Tairāwhiti (76), Wairarapa (99), Capital and Coast (811), Hutt Valley (338), Nelson Marlborough (343), Canterbury (1,401), South Canterbury (93), Southern (723), West Coast (90), Unknown (5).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 3; Waitematā: 52; Counties Manukau: 26; Auckland: 46; Waikato: 22; Bay of Plenty: 10; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 1; Hawke’s Bay: 4; Taranaki: 11; Whanganui: 2; MidCentral: 21; Wairarapa: 6; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 18; Nelson Marlborough: 5; Canterbury: 39; South Canterbury: 7; West Coast: 1; Southern: 17.

The average age of those in hospital is 61.

- ODT Online