900 people returning to NZ in next couple of days

New Zealand has two more Covid cases today, with both infected people in isolation hotels after travelling from Islamabad and India.

The first new case is a female teenager, who arrived on June 13 from Islamabad via Melbourne. Her family travelled with her and had tested negative.

The teen had been staying at the Auckland Novotel hotel.

The second case is a man in his 30s who travelled from India. He was staying at the Grand Millennium hotel in Auckland.

The man came to New Zealand on an Air India flight, director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

Both positive cases, and the people they are travelling with, have now been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel.

Both of today's new cases were tested on day three of their isolation stay.

Today's new cases means there are now nine confirmed active Covid-19 patients in the country.

A total of 3402 Covid tests were completed yesterday.

More than 500 tests were also conducted at managed isolation facilities across the country, Bloomfield said.

Everyone at a managed isolation facility was now being tested at day three of their stay.

Those staying in hotels should not have contact with anyone else, he said.

The beginning of the isolation was where the enforcement was the strictest.

With Auckland hotels reaching capacity, Bloomfield said the defence base at Whangaparaoa and the use of campervans to house travellers was under "active consideration".

Part of the reason people are being found to have Covid-19 now was because the Ministry of Health was doing a lot more testing, he said.

In the past, he said there could have been those that did not report mild symptoms - that's why the testing at day three of isolation was so important.

Bloomfield said questions were being asked about what was happening when it came to screening of people before getting on flights.

Over the next couple of days, some 900 people will be coming to New Zealand from overseas.

Bloomfield said much of the morning was spent talking about this issues.

It was agreed that protecting New Zealanders was "paramount".

In addition to this, Covid-19 was spreading overseas so it made sense to see more cases when people were coming to New Zealand.

A lot of effort was being put into having the tests done at day 12 of isolation, so the guests could have the results the next day and be allowed to leave on day 14.