ACC suspends Dunedin staff for alleged sharing of client information

    The ACC building in Maclaggan St is one of several ACC offices around the city. PHOTO: GREGOR...
    ACC has suspended two Dunedin staff members for allegedly inappropriately sharing client information.

    The suspensions come after ACC  stood down 12 staff in its Hamilton office pending an investigation into them sharing details of clients' injuries and mocking them in a private Snapchat group.

    Acting  chief executive Mike Tully said during the investigation this week it had become aware of a further incident in Dunedin that involves colleagues inappropriately discussing client names. 

    "On Thursday we took the step of suspending a further two people while we carry out an investigation," Mr Tully said.

    Their access to ACC’s systems and information had been removed.

    "This is totally unacceptable behaviour and I am appalled. We have a team of 4000 who work hard every day to support people to recover from injury and they are absolutely gutted about the actions of the people involved.

    Thursday’s events follow the standing down of 12 ACC employees on Tuesday morning due to alleged sharing of client information in a private Snapchat group.

    On Wednesday the ACC board and Mr Tully confirmed it would conduct an independent review into the management of ACC data and client information, including sensitive claims.

    The ACC Board were now working with treasury as the monitoring agency of ACC to confirm the terms of reference and appoint a person to lead this review.

    Details of this would be made public once they are confirmed.

    “While I believe we are likely to discover more instances of this activity, I have made it extremely clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated at ACC.

    "Customers and the public deserve to have confidence that their information is treated respectfully and only used for legitimate purposes relating to their claim.

    The investigations into the alleged information sharing was being overseen by Mr Tully and the findings would be reported to the board, the Minister for ACC and the person appointed to undertake the independent review.

    "We know this situation is impacting our clients, we have heard concerns from a number of them. We understand, are deeply sorry and apologise for the distress that has been caused.”

    ACC employs about 480 staff in Dunedin.

    Otago Daily Times

