ACT announces truancy policy for schools

    The ACT Party has launched a truancy policy aimed at resolving what it calls a "crisis".

    In a statement today, ACT education spokesperson Chris Baillie said "In term 2 of this year, 60 percent of students did not attend regularly".

    A recent Ministry of Education attendance report showed the number going to school regularly was 39.9 percent.

    Baillie said the rate was "shocking" and that "New Zealand is not a sustainable society".

    "It is not passing enough knowledge from one generation to the next to maintain first world status."

    The party proposed five ideas to get back into classrooms:

    • Daily national attendance reporting - ACT would require every school to fill out an electronic attendance register accessible by the Ministry of Education

    • Empowering schools to deal with truancy - Schools should be empowered to deal with poor attendance through direct, cashed-up funding, ACT said

    • Traffic light system - This would set out clear expectations for the responsibilities of everyone relating to unjustified absences

    • An infringement notice regime for parents - ACT would introduce an infringement notice regime for truancy

    • Accountability for schools through mandatory reporting - Schools would be required to report their attendance daily and failing to do so would risk losing funding

