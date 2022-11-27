ACT announces truancy policy for schools

Photo: ODT files

The ACT Party has launched a truancy policy aimed at resolving what it calls a "crisis".

In a statement today, ACT education spokesperson Chris Baillie said "In term 2 of this year, 60 percent of students did not attend regularly".

A recent Ministry of Education attendance report showed the number going to school regularly was 39.9 percent.

Baillie said the rate was "shocking" and that "New Zealand is not a sustainable society".

"It is not passing enough knowledge from one generation to the next to maintain first world status."

The party proposed five ideas to get back into classrooms:

• Daily national attendance reporting - ACT would require every school to fill out an electronic attendance register accessible by the Ministry of Education

• Empowering schools to deal with truancy - Schools should be empowered to deal with poor attendance through direct, cashed-up funding, ACT said

• Traffic light system - This would set out clear expectations for the responsibilities of everyone relating to unjustified absences

• An infringement notice regime for parents - ACT would introduce an infringement notice regime for truancy

• Accountability for schools through mandatory reporting - Schools would be required to report their attendance daily and failing to do so would risk losing funding