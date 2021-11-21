Sunday, 21 November 2021

Act big winners as Collins, Nats slip further

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    David Seymour. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Act leader David Seymour. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Labour is down 0.3 points to 42.7% but National also fell in the Newshub-Reid Research poll published tonight, dropping 1.8 points to 26.9%.

    Act is up 4.9 points to 16%.

    Jacinda Ardern is on 41.7% as preferred prime minister. That's down 3.8 points from the last poll.

    National leader Judith Collins is down 2.1 points, sitting at 6.1%.

    That's almost half Act leader David Seymour's preferred prime minister rating, which had climbed 3.3 points to 11.9%.

    The Greens are down 1.3 points to 7.2%.

    Te Pāti Māori is up 0.2 points to 2.1%.

    New Zealand First remain below the 5% threshold, down 0.9 points to 2.5%. 

    Those numbers would leave Labour with 54 seats and needing to form a coalition with the Greens, who would have 9 seats. 

    National would have just 34 seats, meaning that even with Act's 20 seats they would fall short of being able to form a government. 

    The results come after three other polls were conducted in recent weeks, with broadly similar results. 

    The Taxpayers' Union Curia poll put Labour at 39%, with National at 26%.

    A leaked copy of the most recent Talbot Mills Research corporate poll had Labour at 41, with National at 24.

    The 1 News-Colmar Brunton Poll had Labour at 41% and National on 28%.

    The last Newshub-Reid poll was in July and had Labour on 43% and National languishing on 29%.

    The Greens registered 10%, Act 13%, and Te Pati Māori 2.5%.


     

    NZ Herald

