Act big winners as Collins, Nats slip further

Act leader David Seymour. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Labour is down 0.3 points to 42.7% but National also fell in the Newshub-Reid Research poll published tonight, dropping 1.8 points to 26.9%.

Act is up 4.9 points to 16%.

Jacinda Ardern is on 41.7% as preferred prime minister. That's down 3.8 points from the last poll.

National leader Judith Collins is down 2.1 points, sitting at 6.1%.

That's almost half Act leader David Seymour's preferred prime minister rating, which had climbed 3.3 points to 11.9%.

The Greens are down 1.3 points to 7.2%.

Te Pāti Māori is up 0.2 points to 2.1%.

New Zealand First remain below the 5% threshold, down 0.9 points to 2.5%.

Those numbers would leave Labour with 54 seats and needing to form a coalition with the Greens, who would have 9 seats.

National would have just 34 seats, meaning that even with Act's 20 seats they would fall short of being able to form a government.

The results come after three other polls were conducted in recent weeks, with broadly similar results.

The Taxpayers' Union Curia poll put Labour at 39%, with National at 26%.

A leaked copy of the most recent Talbot Mills Research corporate poll had Labour at 41, with National at 24.

The 1 News-Colmar Brunton Poll had Labour at 41% and National on 28%.

The last Newshub-Reid poll was in July and had Labour on 43% and National languishing on 29%.

The Greens registered 10%, Act 13%, and Te Pati Māori 2.5%.



