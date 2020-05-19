Air New Zealand boosts flights for Queen's Birthday

More Air New Zealand planes will be hitting the sky soon. Photo: File

New Zealanders looking to get away for the long weekend at the end of May will have a few more options at their disposal.

Air New Zealand has announced it's boosting flight options to Queenstown.

The airline will resume its Wellington-Queenstown flights on May 28 and will also add additional flights between Auckland and Queenstown.

"We've been sufficiently encouraged by demand for seats into Queenstown since publishing our schedule for alert level 2 that we're bringing forward the resumption of services from Wellington. In addition, we'll be adding further flights from Auckland to cater for those wanting to head south over Queen's Birthday weekend," said Air New Zealand general manager of networks Scott Carr.

"We're keen to bring more New Zealanders to Queenstown and to boost the tourism industry in particular. The requirement for physical distancing on our services does mean that we need to also see strong demand for seats in both directions, so we hope that the additional services will also cater to Queenstown locals looking to travel north."

The airline will operate a daily return service between Wellington and Queenstown between May 28 and June 2, as well as a daily return service on June 5 and 7 using its A320 aircraft.

Domestic flights will prove integral for the airline, with international flying set to be limited for some time.

Aviation data firm OAG is predicting the normal volume of fliers might not recover until 2022 or 2023.

There remains enormous uncertainty about when international travel will return or which flights become available.

New Zealand has been in talks with Australia about developing a transtasman bubble, but there are no exact dates for when this route could be opened.

Travelling further abroad remains largely contingent on the international fight against coronavirus and likelihood of a vaccine being developed.