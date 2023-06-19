Air New Zealand flight to Tokyo forced to turn back to Auckland due to damaged windscreen

Getty Images

An Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Tokyo has had to turn back mid-flight due to a damaged windscreen.

The plane got as far as Vanuatu before turning around.

Chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said it was not yet known what caused the damage.

"Windows on aircraft are made up of multiple layers to withstand damage, however, to ensure the safety of our customers and crew it's part of our standard operating procedure to return to one of our ports to allow our maintenance team to undertake repairs," he said.

Customers will be rebooked on the next available service.