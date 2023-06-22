Air NZ plane hit by lightning

An Air NZ flight to Raratonga was turned back. (File photo) Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Air New Zealand says one of its planes is being checked by engineers after it was struck by lightning on a flight to Raratonga.

Flight NZ942 was hit soon after leaving Auckland Thursday morning and promptly returned to the airport.

Air New Zealand said it has been working to rebook customers, with a recovery flight leaving Friday afternoon.

It said lightning strikes were not uncommon and was a situation its pilots were trained for.

It is the second time this week an Air New Zealand plane has been turned back mid-journey, with Monday's Tokyo flight turned around because of a cracked windscreen.