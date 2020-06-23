AK47s, Molotov cocktails seized in raids on Mongols

Some of the firearms found during the raids. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Police say the senior hierarchy of the Mongols motorcycle gang were arrested in raids across the Bay of Plenty this morning.

The arrests would result in at least 228 charges being laid, Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said at a press conference this afternoon.

Police seized several firearms, including AK47s, a homemade bomb and a raft of Molotov cocktails during the raids.

The majority of the chapter "patched over" after being deported from Australia, he said.

Molotov cocktails allegedly found during the raid. Photo: Supplied via NZH

Police are still looking for patched Mongol member Brodie Collins-Haskins, 26, and encourage members of the public to come forward with any information.

"He could be anywhere," Williams said.

"Our view would be if you see him or observe him please contact your local police."

Collins-Haskins should not be appproached, he said.

The search warrants used today in Papamoa and Te Puke were the culmination of an investigation led by the Tauranga-based squad of the National Organised Crime Group.

The NOCG group was set up in the Bay of Plenty two years ago to specifically target the threat of motorcycle gangs, in particular the arrival of Australian groups, and smuggling channels through the port.

Detectives from the National Organised Crime Group have this morning executed search warrants targeting the homes and associates of the notorious Mongols motorcycle gang. Photo: Mike Scott / NZH

Police data shows gang members now number more than 7000 nationally, up 50 per cent between December 2016 and December 2019.

In the Bay of Plenty there are 1439 gang members - the most of any police district.

One reason for the growth is the arrival of the Australian gangs dating back to 2010 - first the Rebels, then the Bandidos and Comancheros - as well as a recruitment drive in response to the newcomers from existing New Zealand gangs such as the Head Hunters, Filthy Few and Mongrel Mob.