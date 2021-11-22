Monday, 22 November 2021

Alleged burglar claims there was 'free garage sale'

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A man accused of taking a haul of items, including a dryer and sofa, from a garage claimed there was a "free garage sale" sign outside.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was alleged to have rummaged through a garage on Thorn St in Caversham, Dunedin.

    He is alleged to have taken a dryer, sofa, chilly bin and four tyres.

    Despite claiming there was a "free garage sale" sign outside the property, he was arrested and the items were recovered and returned to their owner.

    Meanwhile, about 2am on Sunday morning, a man was found at Z Andy Bay following a traffic complaint.

    He was arrested after allegedly being aggressive towards police, refusing a breath test procedures and threatening to kill police.

    He was arrested and charged with possession of knife, breaching bail and driving while disqualified.

    Later in the morning 2.30am morning police were called to reports of about 20 people fighting and congregating in Napier St.

    Otago Daily Times

