Alleged headbutter turns up at hospital with teeth marks on forehead

Photo: ODT files

An alleged offender turned up at hospital with teeth marks in his forehead after a teenager was headbutted and lost two teeth in a Dunedin assault over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old male was at Vault 21 at 12.40am on Saturday morning, when he was headbutted.

The teen lost his two front teeth as a result.

The alleged offender, a 25-year-old man, presented to Dunedin Hospital with teeth marks in his forehead, and admitted to the assault.

Earlier the same evening, another man lost a tooth after a 19-year-old man and his friend went to a house on Castle St.

"A male at the address has assaulted them both, knocking out one of the male's front teeth and possibly breaking the other male's nose."

The two men reported the assault at the station the next day.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said further enquiries were being made.