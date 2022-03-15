Almost 3000 new cases in Canterbury

There are 2859 new community cases of Covid-19 across the Canterbury area today.

The new cases are in Canterbury (2642) and South Canterbury (217).

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of two more people with the virus today, one in the Southern DHB area, and one in Capital & Coast. Both people, one man and one woman, were aged over 70.

The deaths takes the country's toll since the pandemic began to 117.

There are 21,616 new community cases today, Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has announced.

There are 960 people in hospital, including 22 in ICU.

There are 36 people in hospital with the virus in Canterbury.

Of the 960 people in hospital, 23 are in Northland, 187 in North Shore, 245 Middlemore, 200 in Auckland, 77 in Waikato, 35 in Bay of Plenty, 35 in Lakes, 9 in Tairāwhiti, 23 in Hawke's Bay, 14 in Taranaki,14 in MidCentral, 2 in Whanganui, 22 in Hutt Valley, 33 in Capital and Coast, 7 in Wairarapa, 12 in Nelson Marlborough, 33 in Canterbury, 3 in South Canterbury and 14 in Southern.

Speaking on hospitalisations, Bloomfield said the reason someone was in hospital was determined when they were discharged.

There were three reasons why people were admitted to hospital and had Covid-19.

This included people who had Covid symptoms requiring hospital care, had a pre-existing condition (such as diabetes or heart disease exacerbated by Covid) or were admitted to hospital for another reason, such as an injury, and had Covid.

Bloomfield confirmed that the outbreak in Wellington appeared to still be on the way up.

Boomfield said case numbers in the Northern region were higher than the peak of 11,000 cases modelled by Te Pūnaha Matatini for the second week of March.

This could be due to the introduction of rapid antigen tests (RATs), he said, and there had been "remarkable" levels of result reporting.

Bloomfield said the peak may have been higher in Auckland because there was a predominance of the sub-variant BA.2.

Areas that had a big initial Omicron outbreak were also getting a second wave with the BA.2 subvariant, he said.

The most important thing anyone could do is make sure they are "vaxxed to the max", and that included getting a booster.

After two doses of the vaccine, effectiveness against getting Omicron and being hospitalised did wane, he said.

A March 8 report from the Northern regions showed that 84 per cent of the people admitted for Covid were not fully boosted.

What doctors know about long Covid

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town said most people who got Covid recovered fully.

Symptoms of long Covid included headaches, low mood, cognitive impairment or brain fog, join pains, ongoing changes to the sense of taste or smell and poor quality of sleep.

Advice on how to recover safely was available on the ministry's website.

On the reports of impact of long Covid on the brain, Town said research showed there were changes in the brain area related to taste, smell and memory processing.

Around the world, researchers were looking at how to understand these lingering impacts of long Covid.

The ministry would also fund an study that aimed to understand the experience of those who have had Covid, looking at both the long and short impacts of the virus.

Town said in recovery of infections such as this it was important to take it easy and follow advice of your health practitioner.

Covid-19 was definitely not a disease to be taken lightly, and just getting it for the sake of getting it may have short and long term consequences.