'Angry' Shadbolt forks out $523 for rental car

Sir Tim Shadbolt: "If this is not a complete misuse of council time, I don't know what is." Photo: ODT files

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says he has paid more than $500 for a rental car to travel to a conference after a request to cover the cost was stymied by his deputy, Nobby Clark.

Shadbolt paid $523 on the hire car to travel to Palmerston North from Wellington for the Local Government New Zealand conference which began today.

The distance between the two cities is 190km.

Shadbolt said it was likely the Invercargill council "would have received a cheaper corporate rate" had they had agreed to the cost of renting a car.

In comparison, a one-way Uber ride to the venue from Wellington Airport would have cost around $260.

Shadbolt said the cost of his rental car would now be taken to the council for a decision on reimbursement next Tuesday.

Nobby Clark says he's found himself in a curious position as deputy, as he had to take on some of the duties of the mayor. Photo: ODT files

"If this is not a complete misuse of council time, I don't know what is," an angry Shadbolt told The New Zealand Herald today.

"This highlights the need for reform.

"There should be rights that come with the Office of Mayor that can not be politicised or withdrawn - the first being the right to budget and staff," he said.

Shadbolt earlier said he was likely to take a taxi between the two cities after Clark, who initially approved the expenditure, changed his mind in an email sent last Saturday.

He labelled the move "petty and small-minded" and accused Clark, who is running for the mayoralty, of having a conflict of interest.

Clark on Sunday told the Otago Daily Times he found himself in a curious position as deputy, as he had to take on some of the duties of the mayor.

There were two issues at stake: firstly, that Shadbolt wanted to add days away and secondly, to use a rental car, Clark said.

He had no issue with adding extra days to the travel arrangements as long as additional costs were not borne by the council.

Clark said he believed the rental car would be for Shadbolt's partner and son to get around.

The Invercargill Ratepayers' Association declined to comment when contacted today.