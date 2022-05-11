Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Another dead Hector's dolphin found on South Island coast

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    gettyimages-1251059219.jpg

    Hector's dolphin. Photo: Getty Images / File
    Hector's dolphin. Photo: Getty Images / File
    Another dead adult Hector's dolphin was discovered at a South Island bay over the weekend.

    It was the 15th Hector's dolphin to be found dead around the South Island since November, including one discovered at New Brighton beach in March.

    The Department of Conservation said the adult female was found on Saturday at Te Waewae Bay in Southland and its body has been sent to Massey University for examination.

    Its aquatic director, Elizabeth Heeg, said they did not know why so many Hector's dolphins had washed up over the past six months.

    "We're waiting for the remaining necropsy results to understand more about possible causes of death," Heeg said.

    Thirteen of the dolphins found since November last year have been sent to Massey University.

    "They are gradually being examined by the pathologist. So far, we've had results back from necropsies on eight of the dolphins," Heeg said.

    Eight of the recent deaths were calves.

    On Christmas Day, a decomposed and scavenged Māui dolphin was also found at Muriwai, west of Auckland, but it was not collected.

    None of the dolphins showed evidence of being caught in fishing nets.

    The results to date have indicated a mix of natural causes including maternal separation for calves, disease and predators.

    "There are approximately 15,700 Hector's dolphins around the South Island. The death of any dolphin is always unfortunate, but not entirely unexpected, and isn't likely to have an impact on the population as a whole," Heeg said.

    "Clusters of death raise questions about whether they might be connected and a sign of something else going on in the dolphins' environment.

    "Equally it could just be a coincidence, and a year in which the number of deaths is at the high end of 'normal' mortality for the population."

    She thanked the member of the public who reported the dead dolphin.

    "When people are quick to alert us to discoveries of dead dolphins, it increases the volume and value of the information we can obtain," Heeg said.

    "We urge anyone finding a dead Hector's or Māui dolphin to report it to DOC via 0800 DOC HOT. It is also important for the public to report live sightings via the DOC webpage, or the hotline."

    DOC manages a Hector's and Māui dolphin sightings database, and incident database.

    They help to inform management to protect the dolphins.

    RNZ

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter