Another teen on run from boot camp

From left: Oranga Tamariki's chief social worker Nicolette Dickson, chief executive Andrew Bridgeman and deputy chief executive youth justice Tusha Penny at today's select committee meeting. Photo: RNZ

A second teenager is on the run from the government's trial boot camp, Oranga Tamariki senior executives have told a parliamentary committee.

It was reported one of the young men taking part absconded from the boot camp yesterday after attending the funeral of another teen who died in a car crash.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care Tusha Penny told a select committee this morning two participants are now actually on the run.

The first teen escaped from the tangi and the other left a day later, she said.

Penny acknowledged the death of one of the boot camp's participants and their whānau.

Oranga Tamariki and Waikato police both confirmed the 15-year-old, who was granted bail on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral by the Youth Court, had absconded.

Police are looking for him.

The New Zealand Herald reported it understood the young man who died was in a crash on State Highway 1 near Tīrau on Wednesday last week. The crash between three vehicles, including a tourist bus, injured 14 others.

The boot camp pilot participants were released from a youth justice facility in Palmerston North in October and have been in the community phase of the boot camp programme.