Another venomous snake found on an NZ beach

A group of people were startled when they found a venomous sea snake on the beach, posting a video of the discovery to TikTok.

In the 12-second clip, posted on December 24, we see first a dusty grey-skinned creature lying motionlessly across the sand, its long body half in sun, half in shade. It’s not clear if this creature is dead or alive, friend or foe.

"What have we found bro?" Don’t know if it’s an eel or a snake," one man is heard saying as he slowly lifts the creature’s head with a stick.

The camera zooms in on the tail — it’s distinctively different from the rest of the body: as if dipped in yellow paint, checkered in cheetah-like black spots.

"Well, I’ve never seen an eel with a f****** tail like that — that’s a snake," a comrade bellows.

Then it moves.

The creature writhes, contorting its mighty body with swift swishes across the sand. Several excited — and perhaps slightly unsettled — voices are heard all at once.

"WOOAAAH"

"Look at him g— " and on that suspenseful note, the clip abruptly ends.

Several TikTok users were puzzled by the creature’s similarity in appearance to that of an eel, or something in between a snake and eel — a "sneel".

"WHEN THE HECK DID WE START HAVING SNAKES" asked one TikTok user.

Ages ago, apparently, many others were quick to point out.

The big question — which New Zealand beach did this ordeal take place in? Well, it’s not clear, but the user included the hashtag #westcoast in his caption.

The appearance of the creature in the video is much like the yellow-bellied sea snake, an occasional visitor to New Zealand waters. The TikTok user’s caption on the video mentions that the Department of Conservation (DoC) "reckons put it back in water".

According to DoC’s website, this sea snake is a protected species in New Zealand, meaning that it is illegal to kill or harass a sea snake or keep one without a permit. Around six to ten yellow-bellied sea snakes are sighted every year. Though it’s true they are venomous, they are also docile and New Zealand has no official record of bitings, DoC states.

Earlier this year, another man received a criminal conviction after he found a yellow-bellied sea snake on Tangimoana Beach in Manawatū and went against DoC’s advice to return the snake to sea.