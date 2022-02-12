Anti-mandate protest's fifth day at Parliament

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The protest at Parliament against Covid-19 protection measures is now entering its fifth day with police saying new tents and marquees were erected yesterday.

The sprinklers at Parliament were turned on yesterday afternoon and Speaker Trevor Mallard said they would remain on all night.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for Wellington which will be in place until 3pm Sunday and strong winds are forecast in the capital today.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said one of the difficulties for police had been lack of leadership among the protesters, and in-house factions fighting.

Police did not make any arrests yesterday after arresting 122 people on Thursday.

In a statement issued last night, Parnell said police would maintain a strong presence at Parliament grounds overnight.

He said a number of additional tents and marquees had appeared on Parliament grounds and they were encouraging people to remove them.

Molesworth Street remains blocked by over 100 vehicles including large trucks, campervans and cars.

Parnell said police were working on options to work with tow truck companies to have the vehicles removed, however there have been concerns from tow-truck operators, who have been threatened by protesters.