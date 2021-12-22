Appeal for car sightings before fiery crash

Debris was scattered across the intersection of Tay and Clyde Sts after the crash in Invercargill early on Saturday. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Invercargill police are appealing to the public for information as they continue inquiries into a fiery crash injuring three young men.

Emergency services were called about 5am on Saturday, December 18 to the intersection of Tay and Clyde Sts, just south of the war memorial roundabout, to where a 2005 Nissan Bluebird had overturned, trapping the occupants inside the burning car.

The impact with the intersection’s stone, raised garden beds caused debris from the garden beds and the vehicle to be scattered across a large area of the footpath and four-lane road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it appeared the fire had started in the engine bay and spread to the rest of the car. It took about 35 minutes to free the trapped trio.

Two men aged 18 remain in Dunedin Hospital, both in a serious condition. A 17-year-old man has been discharged from Southland Hospital and is continuing his recovery at home with family.

Police thank those who have already come forward with information, but want to hear from anyone who saw the silver Nissan Bluebird in the hours before the crash.

CCTV footage is also assisting police with the investigation, which is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211218/4216.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police said the families of the young men have been overwhelmed by the community support and wish to thank emergency services for their actions.

"Their focus now is on getting through this difficult period, and respectfully ask the media for privacy and will not be providing any further comment."

