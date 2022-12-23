Appeal for sightings of motorcyclist in lead up to fatal crash

Flowers have been placed on the bridge at Tinwald Burn, near Cromwell, following Wednesday’s fatal motorcycle crash. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Police are appealing to the public for sightings of a motorcyclist who died on the Cromwell-Luggate Highway earlier this week.

The rider crashed at at Tinwald Burn Creek, near Parkburn, on State Highway 6 about 10.30am on Wednesday and died at the scene.

It is understood the man approached the bridge from the south, crossed the double yellow-centre line and went off the road and through a fence.

The Otago Daily Times reported yesterday police were seeking a motorcycle being ridden dangerously shortly before the crash.

In a statement this morning, police said they would like to hear from anyone who saw the man on his journey or captured dashcam video of him.

The man was riding a red and black Ducati motorcycle, registration B4YBU.

He is believed to have left the Otago Peninsula at 8am on Wednesday, and travelled to SH6 by either SH87 (Middlemarch) or SH85 (the Pigroot).

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'. Please reference 221221/3758.

Video can be submitted to police at https://tinwald.nc3.govt.nz/

Meanwhile, a roadside floral tribute has been left for the motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released.

- ODT online and Marjorie Cook