Appeal for witnesses to fatal West Coast crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash involving two cars near Greymouth last night.

One person has died and three others are seriously hurt - one critically - after the collision on State Highway 7 near Stillwater just after 6.15pm.

In a statement this morning, police said they were limited in what they could reveal about the circumstances of the crash while a serious crash investigation was being carried out.

"However, initial indications are that a southbound car crossed the centre line, colliding with a northbound car."

The driver of the southbound car was thrown from the car, police said.

He was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital, where he is reported to be in a critical condition.

The driver of the northbound car, a 56-year-old woman, died at the scene, police confirmed.

Two teenage passengers in her car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a time while the Serious Crash Unit completed a scene examination overnight and has reopened this morning.

Police said they were working to support the families of all those involved in the crash.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to us."

People can contact police via 105 and quote event number 220501/3591.

- ODT Online