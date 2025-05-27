Apppeal for information after house fire

Police investigating a house fire have charged a 47-year-old man with arson and wounding with intent to injure.

Police were called to Konini St in Nelson after the house fire was reported about 9.50pm on Wednesday, May 21.

Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge said one person was seriously injured in the fire and transported to hospital.

"Police are now appealing for the public's help to identify two witnesses who were travelling in a vehicle on the night of the incident.

"It is believed they stopped and picked up an occupant of the Konini Street address some time that night.

"Police also urge residents in the Konini Street and Vanguard Street areas to contact us if they have located any unfamiliar items on their property.

The 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody and was due to reappear in the Nelson District Court on June 16.

He is facing multiple charges, including arson and wounding with intent to injure.

If you have information that can help police with their investigation, report it at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 and use reference number 250522/0382.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

-APL