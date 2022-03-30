Aquarium denied documents in fight against eviction

EcoWorld director John Reuhman protests outside the ASB Theatre during the Local Government Conference on July 15, 2021. Photo: Chloe Ranford / LDR

A Picton aquarium trying to fight an eviction notice has been denied documents relating to its landlord’s future plans for the land.

EcoWorld Aquarium and Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre owner John Reuhman is challenging his eviction at the High Court, with a trial set down for September, and requested a number of “discovery” documents to prepare his case.

Reuhman wanted to know what Port Marlborough was going to do with the waterfront property after he was evicted.

He also wanted to know about his neighbour’s lease. The Edwin Fox Ship and Visitor Centre is housed next door to EcoWorld. The Edwin Fox is the ninth oldest preserved ship in the world.

The two sit beside the Interislander Ferry Terminal, which is set for a $360 million redevelopment to accommodate larger ferries. Reuhman also requested documents about that project.

EcoWorld and Port Marlborough were ordered to provide “discovery” in August last year that was of “actual and direct relevance” to the eviction case.

In a decision last week, Associate Judge Owen Paulsen denied Reuhman's request for the extra documents, saying none of them were relevant to his case.

EcoWorld and Port Marlborough had a redevelopment clause in their lease agreement, which allowed the port to terminate the lease at any time giving three months’ notice, but that clause was not used. EcoWorld’s lease expired according to its terms, Judge Paulsen said in his decision.

As such, it was “difficult to comprehend” why Reuhman wanted to see the terms of the Edwin Fox lease, Judge Paulsen said.

He noted Reuhman “always had some comfort” in having the Edwin Fox next door, thinking it would stop Port Marlborough from ever invoking the redevelopment clause.

“In any event, Port Marlborough did not exercise its rights under the redevelopment clause,” Paulsen said.

The decision said EcoWorld thought documents related to the ferry redevelopment project were “highly relevant”. Reuhman said the court would be interested to know whether the land was in fact being used for the redevelopment project.

Reuhman also made a specific request for two architect “concept” plans, and a Picton Smart and Connected heritage project group “submission” – documents he believed Port Marlborough had that were related to their future plans for the land.

Judge Paulsen said he did not see how the court would at trial have any interest in how Port Marlborough intended to use the EcoWorld land.

“I therefore find that documents sought concerning the redevelopment project are also not relevant to the matters put in issue,” Judge Paulsen said.

“I do not see, either, how any uses to which it may put the land in the future can have any bearing on whether its decision not to grant a renewal of the lease was unconscionable.”

The decision said between August 2015 and April 2018, there were “sporadic” negotiations between Port Marlborough and EcoWorld about the possibility of EcoWorld being granted a right of renewal of the lease for a further term.

Judge Paulsen said it was “clear” from correspondence that Port Marlborough was, at least, until February 2019, prepared to “entertain” the possibility of granting a new or renewed lease.

However, EcoWorld required “substantial” changes to the terms of its lease which Port Marlborough would not accept.

The decision said EcoWorld’s counsel made the submission that EcoWorld “chanced its hand” on achieving better lease terms.

“Port Marlborough decided to allow the lease to expire on its terms. This is plain from documents discovered by Port Marlborough including Port Marlborough board minutes,” the decision said.

Port Marlborough wrote to EcoWorld on April 16 last year, and confirmed the lease would expire on July 22.

EcoWorld’s solicitors at the time then wrote to Port Marlborough that same day, proposing a new lease be granted to EcoWorld.

Judge Paulsen dismissed EcoWorld’s application for the extra documents in its entirety, and they were ordered to pay Port Marlborough costs for the proceeding. The High Court trial is set down for September.

-By Maia Hart

Local Democracy Reporter

-Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air