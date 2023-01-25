Ardern farewelled at Parliament

Jacinda Ardern has left the Beehive for the final time as Prime Minister, farewelled by a huge crowd outside Parliament that erupted into loud cheers.

Ardern hugged each member of her caucus who lined up to see her off. She was joined by fiance, Clarke Gayford.

The 42-year-old shocked the nation last week by announcing her desire to step aside, citing burnout.

An emotional Ardern said it had been a tough five and a-half years as leader, she had "no more in the tank" and it was time to go.

She will stay on as MP for Mt Albert until the end of April to avoid a by-election.

Jacinda Ardern makes her way through the crowd at Parliament this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Colleagues this morning farewelled her with gratitude, many visibly emotional.

“I can’t actually see where the car is,” said Ardern as she moved through the crowd, the majority being staff who had worked with her.

She will have a private audience with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro where she will formally resign as Prime Minister - bringing an end to her time at the top - and will leave Government House shortly after.

A little over an hour later, Ministers Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni will make the same journey and have a public meeting with Kiro who will swear them in as the new Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, respectively.

In the case of Sepuloni, it will make official her status as New Zealand’s first Pacific Deputy Prime Minister.

Hipkins and Sepuloni will then return to the Beehive where Hipkins will chair his first Cabinet meeting.

His first post-Cabinet press conference was expected at 3.30pm.