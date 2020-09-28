Monday, 28 September 2020

Ardern forced to drive to Dunedin as snow cancels flights

    Jacinda Ardern has been in Invercargill today on the campaign trail. Photo: RNZ
    Jacinda Ardern's travel plans have been thrown into disarray as bad weather sweeps the South Island.

    The Labour leader has been campaigning in Invercargill this morning. She was due to catch an afternoon flight out of Southland but it was cancelled.

    She is now heading to Dunedin to catch an evening flight back to the North Island.

    Drivers are being told to stay off the roads, as heavy snows continues to fall over parts of the central South Island.

    Transport authorities issued the advisory just after 11.30am, warning motorists that everyone planning to travel on highways or roads in the area should stay well away unless they are "well prepared" for the current conditions - which includes poor visibility.

