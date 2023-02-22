Ardern lends helping hand at Hastings marae

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern helping prepare food parcels at the Waipatu Marae in Napier yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern lent a hand at a Hastings marae on Tuesday, helping volunteers put together food parcels for those going without after the catastrophe of Cyclone Gabrielle.

One volunteer, a man who wished to only be known as Derek, said it wasn’t surprising to see her at the Waipatu Marae, a place she had visited many times throughout her time as leader, and with which she had a "strong connection".

"It was a bit of a shock because you know, not being prime minister, you then go, well what is she doing here?" he said. "But then at the same time you kinda you’re like, oh yeah, of course, you would be there because she’s always been around in times of need.

"It was like, you know when one of the Aunties shows up? It was like ‘oh yes, you’ve come’."

She was immediately put to the task of cutting watermelons in the kitchen, he said, but in between that, she took her time listening to stories of those staying at the marae who had been displaced due to the devastating storm.

She also had in-depth conversations with volunteers about the other sites preparing food and where the food was going.

She wanted to get a good understanding of "everyone’s point of view of the experience," he said

He was under the impression that no one knew she was going to turn up there, she simply showed up and was determined to do what she could do to help.

Derek said the number of people around the community had been overwhelming, and they often had many more volunteers than what was needed.

But he said Ardern’s visit was especially important. "It was such a surprise but then at the same time, not a surprise because it was like Aunty came back to help out."

Resignation from House confirmed

Ardern's resignation from Parliament will come into effect from 11.59pm on April 15.

On the first sitting of Parliament for the year, Speaker Adrian Rurawhe said yesterday he had received her letter of resignation for her seat in the House.

The Mt Albert MP stunned New Zealanders last month when she announced she would step down as prime minister.

She indicated then she would delay her departure from Parliament to avoid the need for a by-election in her electorate.

Parliament can choose not to hold a by-election if an electorate MP resigns within six months of a general election.

- Additional reporting RNZ