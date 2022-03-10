Ardern talks tax cuts and credit during South Island visit

Politicians visiting Arai Te Uru (from left) Dunedin MP David Clark, Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Labour list MP Rachel Brooking and Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene. Photo: Craig Baxter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a dig at National's tax cut plan while she was in the south today.

Before speaking to media on a range of topics in Dunedin on Thursday, the Prime Minister visited Arai Te Uru, one of three Ministry of Social Development-funded organisations in Dunedin which helps deliver Covid-19 care in the community.

Asked about the impact petrol prices, which have increased rapidly due to the war in Ukraine, were having on New Zealanders she said:

"It is extraordinary what we are seeing at the pumps due to unprecedented times."

She said the Government would focus on helping low and middle income families, which could help alleviate some of the pain at the pump

From April 1 the family tax credit would increase and she hoped that would make a difference to families who were struggling.

This contrasted with the Opposition's plan for tax cuts for high-income New Zealanders, she said.

"It is not the time for those kind of measures."

Her comments come as National is launching a major offensive against the Government, promising to reverse every tax increase imposed by this Labour Government.

That would include a commitment to scrap the 39% top tax threshold for income over $180,000 - eventually - along with other taxes imposed under Labour.

Asked about removing fuel taxes, she stressed the increases were a result of the situation in Ukraine. She said Labour had promised not to increase fuel taxes this term.