'Are we ready?': West Coast response to disasters questioned

A man is helped from his home during the July 2021 flood which devastated the town of Westport. Photo: Supplied/ Defence Force

Questions over what will happen in West Coast communities when the 'big one' comes were aired at the West Coast Emergency Management Joint Committee this week, with the Auckland floods fresh in everyone's minds.

Auckland is cleaning up after an unprecedented and devastating amount of rain last weekend, which caused landslides, roading issues and damage to many homes and businesses.

The gap between public expectation, and the reality on the ground in an emergency on the West Coast, was discussed.

Readiness, the need for individual communities to grasp their role, and the need to use people outside the formal Civil Defence organisation were canvassed.

Group manager Claire Brown's report outlined various strands to be ready as a region, including ongoing training.

Ms Brown was absent from the meeting as she was called to assist in the Auckland emergency response.

Jamie Cleine

Joint committee chairman and Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine noted the potential for "public backlash" and the need to be on top of communication.

"I didn't notice anything (in the training) in terms of public information," he said. "Clearly it is a critical function."

Westland District Council chief executive Simon Bastion said it was especially relevant for mayors.

The committee also heard that a formal memorandum of understanding with 21 fuel stations around the West Coast was pending to ensure access to fuel in a big event, with the rollout of generators.

West Coast Regional Council acting chairman Peter Haddock said his concern was "what happens if we have an earthquake in 10 minutes' time"?

"Are we prepared?"

Cr Haddock estimated there were 25 formally trained people in West Coast organisations who had still not been tapped into, to act in an emergency.

"They are available and I am one of those people. No one has reached out. I appreciate that people are continually trained at the council, but we have a whole lot of people in our community who are suitably qualified that we could call upon.

"The Auckland event has just highlighted whether we are completely prepared - we just don't know."

Acting group manager Cindy Fleming said work on community response plans in each district for every town or locality was under way, and that included tapping into available trained volunteers in the community.

The team was working with each district to identify those potential volunteers, and she estimated that would be completed within six months.

The previous fuel resilience project had also built up a database of people who could be used.

Mr Cleine said the support Westport got from big organisations such as the Department of Conservation and businesses in response to the floods was immense.

Cr Haddock suggested Civil Defence staff liaise with the workplace safety trainer at Tai Poutini Polytechnic to establish a direct link to a network of trained local people.

Cr Haddock, who has an engineering, mining and contracting background, said no one had contacted him about machinery capability or private fuel supplies which could be used, especially if the Alpine Fault went.

Mrs Lash asked what would really swing into action if there were an event, rather than "a scatter gun" of information.

"We have a lot of resources out there but we don't know. What sort of plan is there to cope with a worst case scenario."

Mr Cleine noted that each council had an 'escalation plan' at a governance level so that each district could immediately swing into action.

- By Brendon McMahon

Local democracy reporter

Public interest journalism funded through NZ On Air

Disclosure: Te Runanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick a member of the West Coast Emergency Management Joint Committee, is also the editor of the Greymouth Star. He took no part in the commissioning, writing or editing of this LDR story.



