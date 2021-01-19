Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Armed police called to 'serious incident' in Gore

    An armed police officer on corner of Oxford St and Hamilton St this afternoon. Photo: Fiona Ellis
    Some businesses are in lockdown and armed police are responding after a "serious incident" was reported in Gore this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to Hamilton St in East Gore at 2.35pm.

    The Armed Offenders Squad was responding as a precaution, and some nearby businesses were locked down, she said.

    A person inside the Longford Tavern at 29 Hamilton St, confirmed they were in lockdown, but was unwilling to give their name or any other details about the situation. 

    The police spokeswoman could not comment on the nature of the incident.

    Cordons were being established and people were asked to stay away from the area. 

