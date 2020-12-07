Monday, 7 December 2020

12.36 pm

Arrest after driver punched in road rage incident

    A driver was punched in the head during a road rage incident in Dunedin yesterday.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Cumberland St at 8.20pm on Sunday after a 26-year-old man took issue with how a motorist in front of him was driving.

    He pulled out and forced the other vehicle to stop and opened the driver's door.

    "He snatched the phone out of the driver's hand because he thought he was being recorded.''

    He then punched the man in the head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The offender was located at home a short time later, arrested and charged with dangerous driving and assault.

    He will appear in court on December 10. 

    Otago Daily Times

