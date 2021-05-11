Arrest after manhunt across Otago

Police have made an arrest after a manhunt in Cromwell which was linked to an earlier armed offenders squad callout in Waitati.

A reporter at the scene said the man was arrested about 1.25pm in the car park next to the big fruit sculpture in Cromwell. Police at the scene were armed.

A police spokeswoman said they arrested the man sought following an incident in the West Coast overnight.

The 59-year-old man was wanted in relation to family harm and firearms offences.

He was arrested without incident and would appear in court in due course.

The spokeswoman said AOS earlier made enquiries at a Waitati address in relation to the same incident.

The armed offenders squad left the scene at Waitati just after 1pm after failing to find the person there.

Police earlier told the Greymouth Star they were hunting for George Tweedy (59) after a firearms incident near Greymouth.

They warned he could be heading for Waitati and said he was dangerous and should not be approached.

Armed police had cordoned off the entrance to Waitati, near Waitati School.

A witness said there were about nine armed police officers going door-to-door visiting houses in Harvey St.

They have also been seen searching Blueskin Nurseries, which is also on Harvey St and was blocked off at both ends, they said.

Police dog units were also at the scene.

An armed police officer (left) in Waitati this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police earlier told the Greymouth Star they had launched a manhunt after an early morning firearms incident in Blaketown.

They have appealed for sightings of Tweedy with a warning that he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He is wanted in relation to family harm and firearm offences.

Tweedy was last seen at 2am this morning in Blaketown wearing a black hoody and green cargo pants.

An armed police guard remains on site at Reid St, and at least three patrol cars are at a property.

Police said Tweedy may be driving a white 2007 Ford Mondeo stationwagon, registration EDU719, and was possibly heading to Waitati in Dunedin, or the Murchison and Reefton areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 111 or anonymously on the Crimestoppers line 800 555 111.