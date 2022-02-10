Arrests as protesters evicted from Parliament grounds

Police have trespassed all protesters camping on the front lawn of Parliament, moving in to evict people as dozens of arrests are made.

Hundreds of protesters travelled to Wellington from across New Zealand on Sunday in a protest dubbed Convoy 2022 and have camped out on the grounds since.

The Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, closed the grounds in response to the anti-mandate protesters and the police presence has swelled dramatically.

Officers were taking a much tougher line with protesters, leading to a series of arrests this morning, amid scuffles.

"While Police acknowledges people’s right to protest, this needs to be conducted in a way that do not unfairly impact on the wider public," Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander said this morning.

Police escort a woman from Parliament grounds this morning. Photo: RNZ

More than 100 additional staff were called in, including from other districts, to assist the operation and people were warned to avoid the area as the unrest could cause traffic disruption.

Earlier, at least two vans packed full of officers arrived at Parliament, forming a line as anti-mandate protests entered a third day.

Police began making arrests and shouted through a megaphone that protesters were trespassing: "Please leave now."

A female protester using a megaphone yelled: "They say we are doing something wrong. We are doing nothing wrong."

Some taking part in the protest are continuing to call for peaceful action. "We do not need any aggression or anger here".

Three arrests were made yesterday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the evictions were a decision for police, and though every New Zealander had a right to protest, there were also rule about what happened on Parliament's forecourt.

"We would expect people to have behaviours that wouldn't disrupt others," she told reporters this morning and described the protest as "certainly not the largest I've seen".

Mallard said he wanted to see the protesters' tents gone.

"I would have liked to see them not there in the first place on Tuesday."

He did not wish to comment on the impact the protest was having on Parliament until after it was over.

The scene at Parliament this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Clogging main roads throughout the country on their way, they had planned to stay in the capital and block the central streets there until their "demands" were met. Some threatened to enter Parliament.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the protest was a "volatile situation" and sending in council staff to ticket vehicles illegally parked could put them in danger.

He stressed police were in charge of handling the protest and acknowledged it was "obviously a problem for our city" and affected people's ability to get around.

Local businesses were also affected, Foster told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

The protesters had made their point and they now needed to go away.

"Marching in there issuing a few tickets doesn't move vehicles and clearly I think you can see the volatile situation we'd end up with our staff being putting themselves in danger.

"You've got a lot of people down there and they've (police) got to work out safely how this can be resolved and to make sure it's done without unnecessary people getting hurt.

"It has to be very well-planned and executed whatever you did."

Foster said the protest was causing major disruptions for businesses and for people getting around the city.

"I don't think we've seen anything remotely like this. From my perspective the protesters have made their point."

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said Foster's comment today that the council did not have control of that part of the city "just isn't delivering what business needs".

"This is having a serious impact for businesses around the Parliament and across Wellington - additional pressure especially for our many hospitality and retail businesses, who are already making tough decisions facing a downturn at the red traffic light level, with this adding to further lost revenue and unrecoverable costs," he said.

"People are staying away from the CBD due to the protests, businesses are having to close for safety, and we've seen people being stopped from getting onto public transport to get home safely."