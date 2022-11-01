Astronaut star of roadshow

A NASA astronaut touched down in Bluff to launch a country-wide tour designed to inspire the future of New Zealand’s space workforce.

Thought to be the first astronaut to visit Bluff, Dr Shannon Walker was welcomed into Te Rau Aroha Marae with a powhiri yesterday morning before opening the Otago Museum’s science showcase, Tuhura Tuarangi — Aotearoa in Space to locals.

A veteran of several space missions, Dr Walker also served on the International Space Station for a 167-day expedition.

"The welcome here today was absolutely amazing. It was very humbling and inspiring to be here in this in this facility and to listen to the stories that were being told," she said.

The display showcases New Zealand’s space technologies, world-leading research, and shines a light on the range of space-related career prospects in the country.

"New Zealand really does have a lot between the companies that’s going on, what the New Zealand space agency is promoting and taking part in, and Nasa is partnering a lot with New Zealand and the companies here. So there are a lot of opportunities right now."

Tuhura Otago Museum science engagement co-ordinator Dr Andrew Mills said launching the showcase at Te Rau Aroha Marae, "surrounded by these beautiful carvings that speak to our relationship with space," was fantastic.

"We couldn't think of a better place to come."

He said the exhibition was the culmination of nearly two decades of work.

Young space enthusiast Nico Goodman (9), of Bluff, met real life astronaut Dr Shannon Walker, who has spent a year in total in space during her two missions to the International Space Station, at the opening of Tuhura Tuarangi at a marae in Bluff yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"[The exhibition]" is all about celebrating space that's happening right here in Aotearoa. We start with the earliest engagements we have with space, looking up at the stars and appreciating and wondering what is up there, and thinking about the way we are interconnected to space through our lineage, our whakapapa, all the way back to exploding stars."

Te Rau Aroha marae chairman Bubba Thompson said the event was certainly a bit different from others the marae had hosted, but the engagement of the local tamariki was clear.

"It’s pretty special, very special that we have got Dr Shannon Walker here, who's ... been in space in herself, and she's an inspiration to a lot of new folks."

Southland Girls’ High School pupil Sophie Ineson, twice national winner of the Nasa Scientist for a Day essay competition, was invited to be a ‘Face of Space’ for the exhibition.

"I saw it as a real privilege, and a way to encourage other tamariki to reach for the stars."

The roadshow includes many hands-on science interactives including a 4-billion-year-old meteorite, virtual reality space tours, as well as interactives where children can build a satellite, launch a rocket, and even generate their own clean, green fuel that might be the future of space travel.

After opening in Bluff, the showcase went to Invercargill before beginning a tour of the country involving community talks and school engagements in Queenstown, Wanaka, Ranfurly and Dunedin and beyond.

By: Ben Tomsett