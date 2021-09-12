Auckland couple charged after flying to Wanaka holiday home

Police say the couple drove from Auckland to Hamilton then flew on to Wanaka. Photo: ODT files

An Auckland couple who crossed the alert level 4 border with essential worker exemptions drove to Hamilton Airport, then flew to their holiday home in Wanaka, police say.

"This calculated and deliberate flouting of the alert level 4 restrictions is completely unacceptable and will be extremely upsetting to all those who are working hard and making great sacrifices in order to stamp out Covid in our community," a police spokesperson said in a statement today.

The couple - a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man - will be prosecuted for breaching the current Health Order, by failing to return to their place of residence within the alert level 4 area after leaving for approved essential personal movement, RNZ reported.

They will be issued with a summons to appear in court in the coming week, the spokesperson said.

Police are reminding the public that there are strict requirements in place for anyone looking to cross alert level boundaries.

Cabinet is set to meet tomorrow to look at alert levels. Auckland has been in full lockdown since August 17 due to a large Delta outbreak.

The rest of the country is at alert level 2.