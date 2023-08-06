Auckland police launch second homicide investigation in 48 hours

Taurima Reserve in Point England. (file picture) Photo: Google Maps

Auckland police are investigating their second homicide involving a death in a public place in 48 hours after a man died after an altercation in an Auckland reserve this afternoon.

Police said they were called to Taurima Reserve in the Auckland suburb of Point England today after several reports of disorder and sightings of firearms.

A man later arrived at a hospital with critical gunshot injuries and died of his wounds, police said.

Police believed those involved are known to each other.

"We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be poised to the wider public."

Police said there will be a strong presence in Point England while investigations continue.

Today's homicide follows a shooting incident in central Auckland on Thursday night, which left one dead. Police said earlier today they were looking for Dariush Talagi, 24, over the incident