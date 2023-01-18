Auckland-Sydney flight lands safely after mayday call

Image: Flight Tracker

A flight from Auckland to Sydney has landed safely after issuing a mayday call over the Tasman Sea this afternoon.

It followed a reported engine failure on the twin-engined Boeing 737-838 aircraft.

Qantas flight QF144 left Auckland at 2.30pm (NZ time) and landed in Sydney about 5.25pm.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson told NewstalkZB emergency services were on standby as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Qantas told The New Zealand Herald they are looking into the incident and would release a statement.

A mayday call is made when the aircraft is in a condition of being threatened by serious and/or imminent danger and is requiring immediate assistance, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand.

Independent aviation expert Irene King told the Herald pilots were “absolutely trained” in landing this type of aircraft with one engine, although of course, that would be “less than desirable.”

She said it was ideal that the aircraft was landing at Sydney airport as it’s common for most pilots to have already landed there and the path was relatively straight.

More than 130,000 people were tracking QF144 on Flight Radar, currently the most tracked flight in the world.