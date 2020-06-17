Aucklanders wait in long queues for Covid tests after new cases

The queues come after Tuesday's news that two women had tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in New Zealand from the UK. Photo: NZ Herald / Dean Purcell

The news that New Zealand has two new cases of Covid-19 has sent the public scrambling to get tested for the virus.

A queue of more than 50 cars was seen outside one Auckland testing centre this morning.

It follows Tuesday's announcement that two women had tested positive for the virus after flying in from the United Kingdom and travelling to Wellington to grieve the sudden passing of their parent.

The pair were allowed out of managed isolation at the Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland without being tested, but later tests in Wellington came back positive.

They reportedly did not use any public facilities during their drive and have only been in contact with people in the hotel and a family member.