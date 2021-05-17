Aussie PM visiting Queenstown

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is to visit Queenstown later this month.

Mr Morrison and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern meet annually, but face-to-face encounters have been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian leader and his wife arrive in Queenstown on May 30, and he will meet with Ms Ardern for talks the following day.

Ms Ardern said she was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morrison back to New Zealand following a difficult year for both countries.

"Our relationship with Australia is our closest and most important and this has never been more evident than in these trying times for the world.''

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minster, Scott Morrison share some laughter walking across a lawn to a press conference held at Admiralty House on February 28, 2020 in Sydney. Photo: Getty Images

Ms Ardern said each nation's Covid-19 response would be the main topic of conversation, and that key regional and security issues would also be on the agenda.

"An in-person Leaders' meeting reflects a significant achievement for both our countries and is highly unusual in the Covid-19 context.

"It’s a significant achievement to be able to host Prime Minister Morrison and Mrs Morrison on our shores."

The Prime Ministers intended to meet with business, tourism, and community leaders during Mr Morrison's visit.

The leaders would also lay a wreath at the Arrowtown War Memorial.

Mr Morrison would also go to the Highlanders vs Rebels Super Rugby Trans-Tasman game being held in Queenstown on the afternoon of May 30.