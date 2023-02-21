Aussies fly in to help after cyclone

File photo: ODT

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services’ AUS-1 Disaster Assistance Response Team (Dart) answered New Zealand’s call for help and jumped on a number of commercial flights to get to cyclone-ravaged Hawke’s Bay as quickly as possible.

AUS-1 Dart is made up of firefighters, paramedics, communications, mechanics as well as volunteers.

They regularly deal with floods, fires and other natural disasters throughout Australia and the rest of the world.

While Dart team leader Graeme Hall has seen his fair share of devastating disasters, he said the destruction in Esk Valley was something completely different.

Flights from Australia to New Zealand were very full said Hall, so his team of 25 came out on three different flights, bringing with them communication equipment, PPE and other equipment to use in the field, because they knew there was a good command centre set up on the ground in Hawke’s Bay.

This made it easier for the Queensland team to get here so quickly, he said.

The first team flew in and got straight to work with a few people, which Hall says gave his wider team some situational awareness and team capability from that point on.

Dart deployed with the New Zealand search and rescue teams into Esk Valley, immediately conducting search activities and damage assessments, as the first priority was to try to determine where people were likely to be trapped.

Providing situational awareness for the team and continuing operations for finding missing people was and continued to be the team’s biggest priority.

When asked about how these floods compared to anything he had seen before Hall said, “being from Queensland we get flooding almost every year as well as other natural disasters, but this is different”.

“This is such an extraordinary weather event,” said the team leader.

“Our role is to assist with the search and rescue operations so that is what we are doing, we are working really closely with so much closer than we are now integrating our teams,” he said.Since arriving last Thursday AUS-1 Dart has been sent out to Esk Valley, Bay View and Pakowhai.