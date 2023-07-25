Avalanche and road snow warnings

Aoraki / Mt Cook. Photo: Unwin Lodge, Mt Cook

A thick layer of new snow has prompted dangerous avalanche warnings in two South Island alpine ranges.

The Avalanche Advisory has issued alerts for a considerable risk for alpine terrain at Two Thumb Range and for high alpine terrain at Aoraki / Mount Cook.

It said rapidly moving fronts would pepper Aoraki/Mt Cook area in Canterbury over the next few days.

"Expect avalanche danger to spike with the onset of precipitation and wind. The upper snowpack is not getting much of a rest between systems and is multi-layered. It needs a bit of time to adjust to new snow loading.

"Now is not the time to be 'pushing the boat out.'"

A large storm slab avalanche has been observed on the Richmond Range in the last few days with multiple loose, wet avalanches sighted from the valley floor in the southern end of the Two Thumb range, it said.

Meanwhile, a moderate avalanche risk alert has been issued for Queenstown, Wānaka and Fiordland, as well as Tongariro, Arthur's Pass, Craigieburn Range, Mt Hutt, Ohau and Mount Aspiring National Park.

Snow warnings for alpine roads

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution due to forecast snow on South Island roads.

Snow was expected down to 700 metres on Southland's Milford Road (State Highway 94), and on the Lewis (SH7) and Porters (SH73) passes.

A brief fall was predicted as low as 800m on the Lindis Pass (SH8).

Snow was set to lower to 800m on Tuesday afternoon on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and to 500m at night.

On the Desert Road in the central North Island, snow was expected to 700m early on Wednesday morning, with up to 8cm predicted to settle on the road.

Strong wind watches

Strong wind watches are in place for the top and bottom of the country, starting from Wednesday.

In the North Island, MetService has issued strong wind watches for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, north of Huntly, and coastal areas from Tokomaru Bay to Wairoa.

Down south, a watch was in place for Dunedin and North Otago, Clutha and Southland, as well as Stewart Island.

"A strong southwest flow is expected to develop over the country during Wednesday and Thursday," MetService said.

"People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made."