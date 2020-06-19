'Awful stench' leads to carcass pile

Scott Weatherall was enjoying a bike ride in Brighton on Monday.

That was until the Saddle Hill Community Board chairman came across the carcasses of more than 30 animals and fish.

"I was out mountain-biking on Big Stone Rd, and smelt this awful stench."

Saddle Hill Community Board chairman Scott Weatherall was disgusted to come across the remains of more than 30 animals and fish on Monday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

While he was aware the occasional carcass had been left in the area before, the sheer amount left this week shocked him.

"There would have been two to three deer, three pigs, 20 to 30 blue cod head and bodies and six ducks.

"I was pretty frustrated. It’s gutting that people have done this."

The Dunedin City Council sent contractors to get rid of the mess the next morning, and their speed in clearing the site was impressive, Mr Weatherall said.

"I’d say a number of people went out over the weekend and didn’t think before they dumped their mess."

Mr Weatherall said hunters needed to think before they went out, and plan ahead when it came to disposing of their waste.

"It just takes some simple planning and thinking ahead. This sort of thing just does not need to happen.

"I’m a hunter myself but this sort of thing gives every one of us a bad name."