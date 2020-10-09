Baby pram tragedy: Charges possible as family prepare to farewell Chloe

The family of Chloe Labone, killed in a tragic pram accident this week, will hold a celebration of life service at a North Shore park near her home tomorrow. Image: Google Maps

A nature-loving baby will be remembered in a Northcote park tomorrow amidst lush greenery as police speak to key witnesses, including the driver of the van that struck the 5-month-old when her runaway pram rolled into traffic.

Police haven't ruled out laying charges as grieving family prepare to farewell Chloe Labone, a little girl who adored trees and dolphins, in an outdoor service, after she was killed in a tragic accident on Monday.

Officers were continuing to investigate the tragedy and providing the family with support, a police spokesperson said.

They were not in a position to comment further while the inquiry into the fatal crash was under way but would not rule out the possibility of charges being laid.

This week police released the name of the baby whose pram careened down a steep driveway and into the path of moving traffic on Lake Rd during morning rush hour, colliding with a passing van.

Those witnessing the horror crash unfold said the pram rolled down a driveway and across the road, striking a van. The pram's basket with the child inside was propelled into the air, landing metres away. The critically injured infant was flown to Starship children's hospital for treatment but died soon after.

The man behind the wheel of the vehicle that collided with the pram, maintenance worker Sudhir Saksena, had been left traumatised from the shocking incident.

He told the Herald this week there was nothing he could do to avoid the pram which appeared out of nowhere.

"I was driving home to get some tools for work," he said.

"There was a car in the middle of the road, going down the hill. I was going up and the house was right on the hill.

"The pram went flying down the hill right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes but it was too late.

"I didn't see it coming ... I slammed on the brakes but it was too late."

The shaken driver had since gone back to the site of the accident with his wife to light candles and pray.

With a commemoration service taking place tomorrow, heartfelt messages have been penned remembering the infant born just a few months ago.

"My beautiful Moko gone to soon but ever will you escape our thoughts and our prayers. We miss you already sweet girl. Fly high our precious angel xxx" shared Nanny Pam.

"God loves and missed her so much he had to take her back early. RIP little precious darling," wrote May Lebone.

A death notice says a celebration of little Chloe's life will take place in the afternoon outside, making a special note of the things she adored.

"She loved trees and dolphins", the simple tribute read.