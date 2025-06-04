Balaclava-wearing trio attack man at his house

File photo: Getty Images

A balaclava-wearing trio wielding a crowbar and homemade taser attacked a man at his Wakari home, police say.

The trio — including two teenagers — allegedly began by threatening the 31-year-old man outside his house after turning up at the property around 5.30pm yesterday.

One of the group then struck the man on the arm with a crowbar, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin said.

The victim managed to run back inside and the trio fled in a getaway car before police could arrive.

A short time later police found the vehicle the trio used to flee parked at a Brockville address.

When the trio spotted officers, one of the teenagers attempted to run from the property.

His escape attempt was stopped when one of the police dogs took chase.

He received a minor bite and was taken to hospital for a tetanus shot, Sgt Lee said.

The teenagers was arrested, charged with assault with a weapon and would appear in Dunedin Youth Court today.

The second teenager was also arrested as well as a 29-year-old woman who was with the two youths.

She was charged with possession of weapon charges and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

